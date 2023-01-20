Short Interest in Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Declines By 31.6%

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the December 15th total of 111,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Axtel Price Performance

Axtel stock remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09. Axtel has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.15.

Get Axtel alerts:

About Axtel

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

AXTEL SAB de CV engages in the provision of public telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Business Operation and Government. The Business Operation segment offers communication services and value-added services, such as information, data and internet technologies for both local and international businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Axtel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axtel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.