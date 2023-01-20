Short Interest in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Drops By 25.2%

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 458,500 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the December 15th total of 612,700 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BioVie by 46.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BioVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BioVie during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIVI shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on shares of BioVie from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of BioVie to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIVI traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,159. BioVie has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $156.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioVie will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and marketing drug therapies for liver disease. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

