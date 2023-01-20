Short Interest in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Drops By 25.2%

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 458,500 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the December 15th total of 612,700 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioVie
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BioVie by 46.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BioVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BioVie during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on BIVI shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on shares of BioVie from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of BioVie to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.
BioVie Stock Up 5.1 %
BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioVie will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About BioVie
BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and marketing drug therapies for liver disease. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioVie (BIVI)
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.