Short Interest in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Drops By 58.3%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Up 14.5 %
Shares of BCTXW stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. 11,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,085. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $6.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics
An institutional investor recently raised its position in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,219 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
