Short Interest in C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Increases By 57.1%

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the December 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBNT traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 4,069,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,268. C-Bond Systems has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

C-Bond Systems, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and manufacture of patented C-Bond technology. C-Bond is a water-based, non-toxic, nanotechnology designed for improving the integrity and performance of window film-to-glass products. The company was founded on November 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

