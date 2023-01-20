Short Interest in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Expands By 28.8%

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the December 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Celanese by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,340,000 after buying an additional 77,034 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth approximately $386,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 72,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,603 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Celanese by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth $1,063,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Celanese Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.78. 7,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73. Celanese has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $169.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.60.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.82 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Celanese will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

