Short Interest in China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Rises By 77.3%

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,677,000 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the December 15th total of 945,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Literature Stock Performance
Shares of China Literature stock remained flat at $2.46 on Friday. China Literature has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3.27.
About China Literature
