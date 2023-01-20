Short Interest in China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Decreases By 73.3%

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
China Resources Beer Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of CRHKY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927. China Resources Beer has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $16.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44.
China Resources Beer Company Profile
Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.