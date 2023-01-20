Short Interest in China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Decreases By 73.3%

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China Resources Beer Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CRHKY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927. China Resources Beer has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $16.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44.

China Resources Beer Company Profile

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products. The company offers its products under the Heineken, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi, Amstel, and Edelweiss brand names. As of March 24, 2022, it operated 65 breweries in 24 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China.

