Short Interest in China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Declines By 59.8%

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,389,300 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the December 15th total of 90,486,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,562.6 days.

China Tower Stock Down 11.3 %

OTCMKTS:CHWRF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. 6,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,075. China Tower has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.

Get China Tower alerts:

About China Tower

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

China Tower Corp., Ltd. engages in the business of constructing and operating telecommunications towers. The firm is also involved in the provision of telecommunications tower site space; maintenance and power services; indoor distributed antenna systems and other trans-sector site application and information services; and Energy business.

Receive News & Ratings for China Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.