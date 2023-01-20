Short Interest in Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Decreases By 40.8%

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the December 15th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 791,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHGCY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 64,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,029. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.84. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.58.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Chugai Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 32.52% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chugai Pharmaceutical will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; osteoporosis, including Actemra, Edirol, and Bonviva; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

