Short Interest in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Decreases By 76.2%

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 76.2% from the December 15th total of 16,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

In other Creative Media & Community Trust Co. news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana purchased 36,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $916,575.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

CMCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CMCT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 10,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,041. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market cap of $118.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is -37.36%.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. The company invests in creative offices, acquiring and developing properties catering to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media, and entertainment.

