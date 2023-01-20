Short Interest in Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Increases By 76.9%

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Crimson Wine Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWGL traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,685. Crimson Wine Group has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $126.54 million, a PE ratio of -98.33 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group Ltd. engages in the production and sale of luxury wines. It operates through the Direct to Consumer and Wholesale segments. The Direct to Consumer segment includes retail sales in the tasting rooms, remote sites and on-site events, wine club net sales, direct phone sales, and other sales made directly to the consumer without the use of an intermediary.

