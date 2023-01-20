Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Decreases By 58.8%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the December 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,651,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,326,000 after purchasing an additional 165,312 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,188,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,645,000 after acquiring an additional 22,108 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 867,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,912,000 after acquiring an additional 53,156 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 851,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,703,000 after acquiring an additional 150,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 767,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,500,000 after acquiring an additional 232,389 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ TDIV opened at $49.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.33. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $61.68.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

