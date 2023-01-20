Short Interest in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Increases By 54.3%

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the December 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 807,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

FMC Stock Performance

NYSE FMC traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $126.57. The stock had a trading volume of 399,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,099. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. FMC has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41.

FMC Increases Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FMC will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 872,245.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after buying an additional 174,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

