Short Interest in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Declines By 35.1%

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the December 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Graybug Vision Price Performance

Graybug Vision stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 20,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,345. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88. Graybug Vision has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts expect that Graybug Vision will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Graybug Vision

About Graybug Vision

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24,341 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Graybug Vision by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

