Short Interest in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Declines By 35.1%

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the December 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Graybug Vision Price Performance
Graybug Vision stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 20,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,345. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88. Graybug Vision has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.91.
Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts expect that Graybug Vision will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.
About Graybug Vision
Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.
