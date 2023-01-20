Short Interest in Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Rises By 114.9%

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 114.9% from the December 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Holcim Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HCMLY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 32,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,282. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCMLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 58 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Holcim Company Profile

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

