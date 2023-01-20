Short Interest in H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Rises By 82.6%

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 490,200 shares, an increase of 82.6% from the December 15th total of 268,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 125.7 days.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRUFF traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $11.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRUFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended investment company. The firm engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties and development properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, Industrial and Residential.

