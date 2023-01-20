Short Interest in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Expands By 112.2%

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 434,000 shares, a growth of 112.2% from the December 15th total of 204,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Immutep Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ IMMP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,129. The company has a quick ratio of 14.16, a current ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Immutep has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00.

Get Immutep alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immutep

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMMP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Immutep by 18.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Immutep by 225.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 21,743 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immutep in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Immutep by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,116,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 39,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immutep during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of LAG-3 related immunotherapeutic products for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its products include eftilagimod alpha (IMP321), IMP761, leramilimab (IMP701), and GSK‘781 (IMP731). The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immutep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immutep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.