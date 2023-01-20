Short Interest in IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO) Increases By 186.6%

IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 452,900 shares, a growth of 186.6% from the December 15th total of 158,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 897,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in IsoPlexis in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IsoPlexis by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 32,114 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in IsoPlexis in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IsoPlexis by 95.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 59,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

ISO stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. IsoPlexis has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

IsoPlexis ( NASDAQ:ISO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. IsoPlexis had a negative net margin of 517.60% and a negative return on equity of 89.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IsoPlexis will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

ISO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IsoPlexis from $5.00 to $1.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on IsoPlexis from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

