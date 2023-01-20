Short Interest in Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Declines By 23.5%

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 123.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mahindra & Mahindra in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Mahindra & Mahindra alerts:

Mahindra & Mahindra Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MAHMF remained flat at $16.30 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.31. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

About Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited provides mobility products and farm solutions in India and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, Farm Equipment, Financial Services, Hospitality, Real Estate, and Others segments. It offers parts and assemblies for aerospace and defense sectors; passenger and commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, vans, cars, utility vehicles, and electric vehicles; watercrafts; motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; construction equipment, such as backhoe loaders under the Mahindra EarthMaster brand; and road construction equipment comprising motor graders under the Mahindra RoadMaster brand.

Featured Stories

