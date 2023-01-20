Short Interest in Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Drops By 75.0%

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pacific Booker Minerals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PBMLF remained flat at $0.58 during trading on Thursday. Pacific Booker Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.04.

About Pacific Booker Minerals

Pacific Booker Minerals, Inc is a mineral exploration company. Its principal business activity is the exploration of mineral properties. The firm owns Morrison Copper and Gold Project. The company was founded on February 18, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

