Short Interest in Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Declines By 30.6%

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 288,700 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the December 15th total of 416,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Prada Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PRDSF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.77. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27. Prada has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $6.70.

About Prada

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

