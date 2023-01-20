Short Interest in Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Declines By 30.6%

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 288,700 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the December 15th total of 416,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.
Prada Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of PRDSF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.77. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27. Prada has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $6.70.
About Prada
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prada (PRDSF)
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.