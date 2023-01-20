Short Interest in Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Grows By 57.8%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the December 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:RQHTF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.42. 60,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,733. The company has a market capitalization of $82.70 million, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.54. Reliq Health Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41.

Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter. Reliq Health Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.99% and a negative net margin of 52.38%.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops secure telemedicine and virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

