Short Interest in Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Grows By 48.5%

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 233,600 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the December 15th total of 157,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 467.2 days.

Shares of SQNXF remained flat at $47.61 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 251. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.47. Square Enix has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $53.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.19.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $641.12 million for the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 20.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square Enix will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

