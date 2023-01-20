Short Interest in Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Declines By 48.5%

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 636,700 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the December 15th total of 1,235,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 122.4 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on STZHF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$41.50 to C$45.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$36.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.94.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STZHF traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.96. Stelco has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $45.45.

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

