Short Interest in Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Grows By 52.1%

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,379,300 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the December 15th total of 906,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 862.1 days.
Suncorp Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SNMYF remained flat at $8.28 during trading on Friday. Suncorp Group has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $8.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76.
About Suncorp Group
