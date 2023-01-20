Short Interest in Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Grows By 52.1%

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,379,300 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the December 15th total of 906,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 862.1 days.

Suncorp Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SNMYF remained flat at $8.28 during trading on Friday. Suncorp Group has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $8.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

