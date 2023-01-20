Short Interest in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Expands By 26.6%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,880,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the December 15th total of 44,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TLRY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on Tilray to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

TLRY traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,056,924. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.67. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Tilray had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tilray will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $1,323,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,224,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,527,460.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tilray by 63.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 103,379 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Tilray by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tilray by 77.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 65,079 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 25.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

