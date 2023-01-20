Short Interest in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Decreases By 35.7%

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 281,000 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the December 15th total of 437,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Top Ships by 103.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49,974 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Top Ships in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Top Ships in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Top Ships from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Top Ships Stock Performance

Top Ships Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ TOPS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,495. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.42. Top Ships has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

