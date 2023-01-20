Short Interest in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Rises By 30.9%

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the December 15th total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $99,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,479.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Umpqua

Umpqua Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,612 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 140,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 35,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UMPQ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.50. 147,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,564. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.97. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $18.20.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $317.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Umpqua Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

