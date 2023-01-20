Short Interest in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Rises By 30.9%

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the December 15th total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $99,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,479.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Umpqua
Umpqua Price Performance
NASDAQ:UMPQ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.50. 147,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,564. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.97. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $18.20.
Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $317.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.
Umpqua Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 53.16%.
About Umpqua
Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
