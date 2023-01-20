Short Interest in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Drops By 26.2%

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the December 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

United Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UBCP traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $14.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32. United Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.24.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 29.10%. The company had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bancorp by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 29,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Bancorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. 8.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

