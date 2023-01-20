Short Interest in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA) Decreases By 41.2%

UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the December 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of UTA Acquisition by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,784,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in UTA Acquisition by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 144,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 19,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in UTA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTA Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of UTAA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,417. UTA Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06.

UTA Acquisition Company Profile

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

