Short Interest in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI) Expands By 88.9%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 573,800 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the December 15th total of 303,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 666,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,320,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 244,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,044,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund stock opened at $63.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.02. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund has a one year low of $51.24 and a one year high of $71.37.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

