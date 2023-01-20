Short Interest in Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Rises By 23.5%

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,203,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 973,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.6 days.

Whitehaven Coal Price Performance

Shares of WHITF stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. Whitehaven Coal has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69.

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

