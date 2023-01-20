Short Interest in Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Rises By 23.5%

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,203,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 973,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.6 days.
Whitehaven Coal Price Performance
Shares of WHITF stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. Whitehaven Coal has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69.
Whitehaven Coal Company Profile
