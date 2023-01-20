Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the December 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Siemens Healthineers Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMNY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.20. The company had a trading volume of 44,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,718. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average is $24.47.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMMNY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Siemens Healthineers from €64.00 ($69.57) to €62.00 ($67.39) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Siemens Healthineers from €63.10 ($68.59) to €62.10 ($67.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.53.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.