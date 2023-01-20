Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the December 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Silver Bull Resources Stock Down 4.7 %

OTCMKTS SVBL traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.70. Silver Bull Resources has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company's principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

