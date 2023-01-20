Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the December 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Silver Bull Resources Stock Down 4.7 %
OTCMKTS SVBL traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.70. Silver Bull Resources has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17.
Silver Bull Resources Company Profile
