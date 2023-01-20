SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Stock Price Down 1.8%

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Rating) was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.34 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02). Approximately 505,285 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 812,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.38 ($0.02).

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £9.76 million and a PE ratio of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 662.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.58.

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Company Profile

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited engages in the design, construction, installation, testing, operation, and maintenance of power projects in the United Kingdom and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Turbine and Engineering Service, and Project Development. It is involved in the tidal power generation; designs, supply, and maintenance of tidal turbines and subsea connection equipment; hydro development; and provision of offshore and onshore construction services.

