Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR) Trading Down 2.4%

Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.17. 1,219 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.20% of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

