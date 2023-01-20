SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading Up 97.5% This Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $254.56 million and approximately $125.92 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 97.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00031434 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00039634 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004741 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00017817 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00231778 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003083 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,249,584,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,121,857 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,249,584,776.9646044 with 1,179,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.21586617 USD and is up 11.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $118,358,889.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

