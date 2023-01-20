Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,657 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 49.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of SIRI remained flat at $5.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. 187,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,970,210. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.024 dividend. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

