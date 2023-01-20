Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTAW) Shares Up 12.6%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. 21,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 8,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Siyata Mobile Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.