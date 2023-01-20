SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires 57 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $253.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.89.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.90%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

