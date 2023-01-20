SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys 1,576 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,924,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219,445 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,414 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,024,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,533,000 after acquiring an additional 807,875 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,442,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,961,000 after acquiring an additional 570,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,855,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,946,000 after acquiring an additional 332,935 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $69.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.26. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

