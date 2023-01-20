SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys 415 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,175,000 after buying an additional 1,701,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,448,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,592,000 after purchasing an additional 69,906 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.0% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $877,886,000 after purchasing an additional 311,513 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 762,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,811,000 after purchasing an additional 19,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $439.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $115.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $365.34 and a 12 month high of $498.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $469.56.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

