SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 6,315 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.28.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.87%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

