Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $294.03 Million

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, Smart Block Chain City has traded up 24% against the US dollar. Smart Block Chain City has a total market capitalization of $294.03 million and approximately $126.13 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smart Block Chain City token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0980 or 0.00000459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.78 or 0.00434667 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,512.29 or 0.30510454 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.45 or 0.00756402 BTC.

About Smart Block Chain City

Smart Block Chain City launched on February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smart Block Chain City’s official website is sbcc.world. The official message board for Smart Block Chain City is medium.com/@sbccblokchain.

Smart Block Chain City Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

