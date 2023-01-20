Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.71

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2023

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLEGet Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €22.71 ($24.68) and traded as high as €24.96 ($27.13). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €24.57 ($26.70), with a volume of 3,334,868 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Société Générale Société anonyme Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €23.79 and a 200 day moving average of €22.73.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

(Get Rating)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.