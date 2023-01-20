Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.71

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €22.71 ($24.68) and traded as high as €24.96 ($27.13). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €24.57 ($26.70), with a volume of 3,334,868 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

