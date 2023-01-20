SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Trading Down 8.7%

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 20,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 10,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

SolGold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $482.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.42.

SolGold Company Profile

SolGold Plc engages in exploration of copper gold. It focuses on Blanca, Cascabel, La Hueca, and Porvenir projects. The company was founded by Nicholas Mather on May 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

