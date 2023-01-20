Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) Stock Price Down 14%

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) dropped 14% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 140,322 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 111,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
Soluna Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter. Soluna had a negative net margin of 225.20% and a negative return on equity of 46.71%. The company had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Soluna
About Soluna
Soluna Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use an array of technologies to solve complex, real-world applications in numerous industries including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive, and data storage.
See Also
