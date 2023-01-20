Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) Stock Price Down 14%

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) dropped 14% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 140,322 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 111,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Soluna Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter. Soluna had a negative net margin of 225.20% and a negative return on equity of 46.71%. The company had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Soluna

About Soluna

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soluna during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Soluna during the 1st quarter worth about $1,961,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Soluna during the 1st quarter worth about $795,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Soluna by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 33,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Soluna during the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Soluna Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use an array of technologies to solve complex, real-world applications in numerous industries including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive, and data storage.

