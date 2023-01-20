SOMESING Price Tops $0.0178 on Top Exchanges (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $48.47 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 85.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.49 or 0.00432880 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,702.39 or 0.30384970 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.93 or 0.00725035 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s launch date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,722,045,739 tokens. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io.

Buying and Selling SOMESING

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

