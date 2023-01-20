Songbird (SGB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $867,904.88

Songbird (SGB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last week, Songbird has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Songbird token can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Songbird has a total market cap of $114.99 million and approximately $867,904.88 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003113 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00429391 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,339.61 or 0.30140079 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.47 or 0.00762914 BTC.
Songbird Profile
Songbird’s launch date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Songbird Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Songbird should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Songbird using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
