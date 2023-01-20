Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 352,200 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the December 15th total of 436,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sonim Technologies Stock Performance

Sonim Technologies stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. Sonim Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonim Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONM. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, Sonim XP3, and Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

